I-49 work to close bike trail in Rogers

I-49 work to close bike trail in Rogers

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NWAonline

Work to widen Interstate 49 in Rogers will require the overnight closure of a section of a pedestrian/bicycle trail for four days beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The Razorback Greenway Trail south of Promenade Boulevard will be closed to allow crews to paint bridge steel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, weather permitting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jake Bryant from Texas Thu Anonymous 18
News Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10) Jun 18 amber95 2
Judge schrantz Jun 16 Radha beaty 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Cultural enrichment Jun 1 Lord Fanny 1
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC