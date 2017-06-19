I-49 work to close bike trail in Rogers
Work to widen Interstate 49 in Rogers will require the overnight closure of a section of a pedestrian/bicycle trail for four days beginning Sunday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The Razorback Greenway Trail south of Promenade Boulevard will be closed to allow crews to paint bridge steel from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily, weather permitting.
