I-49 lanes to close for widening work

I-49 lanes to close for widening work

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures for four nights beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing the barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Rogers and Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) 16 hr MommaJ 242
Cultural enrichment Thu Lord Fanny 1
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Tyson sweeping it under the rug (Jun '15) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 4
Local Hauntings May 28 Wondering 1
Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13) May 25 ashley 12
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) May 21 liltrouble 11
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,508,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC