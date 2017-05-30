I-49 lanes to close for widening work
Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures for four nights beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews removing the barrier wall along the inside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49 will require the inside lanes to be closed between Central Avenue/Arkansas 72 in Rogers and Southeast Walton Boulevard in Bentonville from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09)
|16 hr
|MommaJ
|242
|Cultural enrichment
|Thu
|Lord Fanny
|1
|Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|355
|Tyson sweeping it under the rug (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|4
|Local Hauntings
|May 28
|Wondering
|1
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|May 25
|ashley
|12
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|May 21
|liltrouble
|11
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC