City Of Rogers Offers Residents Free Tickets To 4th Of July Celebration
Residents can get four free tickets by showing proof of residence on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Walmart AMP box office. Tickets are limited and can only be obtained in-person.
