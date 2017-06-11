City building 'instant downtown'
Many of the larger cities along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas are seeing renewed interest in development, both residential and commercial, centered on their growing and evolving downtown districts. A ground-level view of Johnson Square, shown in this artist rendering, is under construction in the Northwest Arkansas town.
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jun 6
|Mistystebner
|24
|Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09)
|Jun 3
|MommaJ
|242
|Cultural enrichment
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|1
|Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|355
|Tyson sweeping it under the rug (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|4
|Local Hauntings
|May 28
|Wondering
|1
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|May 25
|ashley
|12
