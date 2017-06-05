Bella Vista man found dead in Beaver ...

Bella Vista man found dead in Beaver Lake

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: NWAonline

NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Benton County deputies on personal water craft and in a boat search Friday for a Bella Vista man who was reported missing near the Arkansas 12 bridge over Beaver Lake in the Prairie Creek area near Rogers. The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported Edward Holmes, a 50 year old Bella Vista man who had been missing since Thursday night, was found dead Saturday morning near a private boat dock off the shoreline of Highway 12. "The body was located in an obstructed area where boats and sonar could not reach," Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Jun 6 Mistystebner 24
Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09) Jun 3 MommaJ 242
Cultural enrichment Jun 1 Lord Fanny 1
Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 355
Tyson sweeping it under the rug (Jun '15) Jun 1 Lord Fanny 4
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) May 17 guest 7
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr '17 Bull Cuckman 1
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,367 • Total comments across all topics: 281,703,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC