Bella Vista man found dead in Beaver Lake
NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. WAMPLER Benton County deputies on personal water craft and in a boat search Friday for a Bella Vista man who was reported missing near the Arkansas 12 bridge over Beaver Lake in the Prairie Creek area near Rogers. The Benton County Sheriff's Office reported Edward Holmes, a 50 year old Bella Vista man who had been missing since Thursday night, was found dead Saturday morning near a private boat dock off the shoreline of Highway 12. "The body was located in an obstructed area where boats and sonar could not reach," Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Jun 6
|Mistystebner
|24
|Bella Vista POA. (Jan '09)
|Jun 3
|MommaJ
|242
|Cultural enrichment
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|1
|Illegal Immigrant (we wan`t springdale back) (Apr '06)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|355
|Tyson sweeping it under the rug (Jun '15)
|Jun 1
|Lord Fanny
|4
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr '17
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC