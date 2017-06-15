Avoca To Hold Special Election For Sunday Liquor Sales
One small city is hoping to bring more people to town on Sundays, that is if voters approve a measure to allow liquor sales on Sunday. After hearing several customers tell them they drive to Missouri on Sundays to buy liquor, they said they thought how great it would be to keep that revenue in Northwest Arkansas.
