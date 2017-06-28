There are on the Fayetteville Flyer story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at the Natural State Criterium Series. In it, Fayetteville Flyer reports that:

The second annual Natural State Criterium Series, produced by BikeNWA , is happening July 7-9 in Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale! Come watch professional and amateur road cyclists from around the world compete for their share of a $50,000 prize purse or get involved by signing up to be a volunteer or to host racers. Paid Advertisement - This post paid for by Bike NWA.

