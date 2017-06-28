AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at the Natural State Criterium Series
There are 1 comment on the Fayetteville Flyer story from Wednesday Jun 28, titled AD: Watch pro cyclists compete for $50,000 at the Natural State Criterium Series. In it, Fayetteville Flyer reports that:
The second annual Natural State Criterium Series, produced by BikeNWA , is happening July 7-9 in Bentonville, Rogers, and Springdale! Come watch professional and amateur road cyclists from around the world compete for their share of a $50,000 prize purse or get involved by signing up to be a volunteer or to host racers. Paid Advertisement - This post paid for by Bike NWA.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
|
#1 Saturday
How would you watch them unless you're riding along with them?
And who would want to watch people riding bicycles anyway?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wise Custom, Inc. (Mar '13)
|4 hr
|unknown321
|13
|Judges in Benton county
|Sun
|johnlewis1946
|2
|Rogers man accused of robbing and beating grand...
|Sun
|johnlewis1946
|2
|Kelly steenblock Barnes
|Sat
|@Kelly
|3
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Mam1387
|49
|Jake Bryant from Texas (Dec '16)
|Jun 22
|Anonymous
|18
|Marion County man arrested on five charges (Jan '10)
|Jun 18
|amber95
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC