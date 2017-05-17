Wednesday's open line

Wednesday May 17

Robb Ryerse, who co-pastors Viontage Fellowship in Fayetteville with his wife, is on the web with an announcement of a Republican primary challenge to Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers. He departs from Arkansas Republic orthodoxy on the issue of equal treatment for gay people and calls himself an "Eisenhower Republican."

