Virtual school gets panel OK for more kids
The state's Charter Authorizing Panel on Wednesday approved a 1,000-student increase to 3,000 for the Arkansas Virtual Academy after the school's leader described steps taken by the school to improve data reports to the state. The panel's unanimous vote -- which is subject to Arkansas Board of Education review for a final decision -- comes after the school's leader in February withdrew a similar request to raise the enrollment cap because of the panel's concerns about errors in the school's reporting.
