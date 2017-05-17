Virtual school gets panel OK for more kids

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel on Wednesday approved a 1,000-student increase to 3,000 for the Arkansas Virtual Academy after the school's leader described steps taken by the school to improve data reports to the state. The panel's unanimous vote -- which is subject to Arkansas Board of Education review for a final decision -- comes after the school's leader in February withdrew a similar request to raise the enrollment cap because of the panel's concerns about errors in the school's reporting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.