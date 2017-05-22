Travis Scott Pleads Not Guilty To Inciting Riot
Travis Scott's lawyer has entered a not guilty plea for the rapper after Scott was arrested a week ago for allegedly inciting a riot at his Birds Eye View Tour stop in Rogers, Arkansas, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . "Travis Scott had no criminal intent," attorney Drew Ledbetter said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HipHopDx.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|18 hr
|liltrouble
|11
|dog boy
|Sun
|Lassie
|1
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Pistol Pete
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC