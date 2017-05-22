Travis Scott Pleads Not Guilty To Inc...

Travis Scott Pleads Not Guilty To Inciting Riot

Travis Scott's lawyer has entered a not guilty plea for the rapper after Scott was arrested a week ago for allegedly inciting a riot at his Birds Eye View Tour stop in Rogers, Arkansas, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette . "Travis Scott had no criminal intent," attorney Drew Ledbetter said.

