Travis Scott Arrested for Inciting Riot in Arkansas
Travis Scott 's concert in Arkansas came to a rude ending when cops hauled him way for inciting a riot in Arkansas ... TMZ has confirmed. n Rogers, Arkansas Saturday night, and according to several witnesses the officers met him as soon as he left the stage.
