Rogers, Bentonville, Pea Ridge vote on property taxes Tuesday
Voters in three Benton County cities will vote on property tax increases Tuesday. Money from the taxes would pay to build new schools and renovate existing ones in each city.
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|Thu
|abused wife
|69
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|Wed
|Loadedasdf
|2
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
|Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|William maze
|2
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
|Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16)
|Apr 16
|guest
|8
|Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|18
