Rogers, Bentonville, Pea Ridge vote o...

Rogers, Bentonville, Pea Ridge vote on property taxes Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: 4029TV.com

Voters in three Benton County cities will vote on property tax increases Tuesday. Money from the taxes would pay to build new schools and renovate existing ones in each city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) Thu abused wife 69
Tim summers and judge schrantz Wed Loadedasdf 2
Angie and Craig Stevens May 2 I hate pillbillys 2
News Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11) Apr 29 William maze 2
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Apr 16 guest 8
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 18
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,145 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC