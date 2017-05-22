Rogers Animal Shelter sees influx of ...

Rogers Animal Shelter sees influx of dogs after severe weather

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: 4029TV.com

We're not the only ones that get a little scared when big storms roll in, but for our pets, that fear can have bigger consequences. A spokesman for Rogers Animal Services tells 40/29 News that they have found at least 15 to 20 dogs this week after storms scared them away from their homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Sun liltrouble 11
dog boy Sun Lassie 1
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) May 19 Anonymous 71
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) May 17 guest 7
UFO in bentonville tonight May 17 guest 2
News Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16) May 16 Pistol Pete 2
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) May 13 rick witcher 23
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,221,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC