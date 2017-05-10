Rapper arrested Saturday night in Rogers 11 MIN
Rapper Travis Scott was arrested Saturday following a concert at the Walmart Amp in Rogers, according to the Benton County Detention Center. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, Jr., was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a minor, and inciting a riot.
