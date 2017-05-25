Pull Up a Chair

Dean Fearing, acclaimed chef and author known as a "Father of Southwestern Cuisine," is one of the highlighted chefs for year three of BITE NWA. After two sold out years at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, the festival is relocating to the 8th Street Market in downtown Bentonville -- the first event to be held at the new culinary venue.

