Police: 20-year-old arrested for multiple burglaries in Rogers 30 MIN

On Friday, Rogers Police arrested Jonathan Marshall, age 20 of Rogers, for Aggravated Residential Burglary, Battery in the First Degree, two counts of Commercial Burglary, Theft of Property, Theft of Property , Terroristic Threatening and Unlawful Transfer of Stolen Property to a Pawn Shop or Pawnbroker. On May 19, 2017, around 3 a.m. the Rogers Police Department responded to 1504 W Olrich Street for a reported burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.