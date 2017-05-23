Police: 20-year-old arrested for mult...

Police: 20-year-old arrested for multiple burglaries in Rogers 30 MIN

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: 4029TV.com

On Friday, Rogers Police arrested Jonathan Marshall, age 20 of Rogers, for Aggravated Residential Burglary, Battery in the First Degree, two counts of Commercial Burglary, Theft of Property, Theft of Property , Terroristic Threatening and Unlawful Transfer of Stolen Property to a Pawn Shop or Pawnbroker. On May 19, 2017, around 3 a.m. the Rogers Police Department responded to 1504 W Olrich Street for a reported burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13) Sun liltrouble 11
dog boy May 21 Lassie 1
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) May 19 Anonymous 71
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) May 17 guest 7
UFO in bentonville tonight May 17 guest 2
News Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16) May 16 Pistol Pete 2
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) May 13 rick witcher 23
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. China
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,990 • Total comments across all topics: 281,247,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC