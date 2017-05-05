New Rogers Sand Volleyball Court Dedicated To Late Elementary Teacher
A new sand volleyball court dedicated to a former teacher was unveiled at Reagan Elementary School in Rogers on Friday . The Carolyn Adams Volleyball Court was named after late physical education teacher, Carolyn Adams.
