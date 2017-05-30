Murder charge dropped in Rogers man's shooting death
A southwest Missouri prosecutor has dropped a murder charge in a 2011 death of an Arkansas man, but charges could be refiled. McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs on Monday dropped a first-degree murder charge against 43-year-old Fred Bremer, of Rogers, Arkansas.
