Murder charge dropped in Rogers man's shooting death

A southwest Missouri prosecutor has dropped a murder charge in a 2011 death of an Arkansas man, but charges could be refiled. McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs on Monday dropped a first-degree murder charge against 43-year-old Fred Bremer, of Rogers, Arkansas.

