'Misguided' Duggar Lawsuit: City of S...

'Misguided' Duggar Lawsuit: City of Springdale's Full Statement

Several of the Duggar sisters are suing the City of Springdale, Arkansas, for leaking information about their molestation as children by their older brother, Josh Duggar. Although the family has been quiet about it for the most part, Jill Duggar and her husband, Derick Dillard, have tweeted that they are hoping that this lawsuit will send a message that releasing the names of minors is "never okay."

