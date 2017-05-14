Kylie Jenner Doesn't Care About Travi...

Kylie Jenner Doesn't Care About Travis Scott's Arrest...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: HollywoodLife

Maybe nice guys do finish last, at least in Kylie Jenner's eyes. Surprisingly, the reality star doesn't care one bit about Travis Scott's May 13 arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HollywoodLife.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) 19 hr buy used boxes 70
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Sat rick witcher 23
Tim summers and judge schrantz May 10 Loadedasdf 2
Angie and Craig Stevens May 2 I hate pillbillys 2
News Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11) Apr 29 William maze 2
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Apr 16 guest 8
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 281,037,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC