I-49 work to shut New Hope Road

20 min ago Read more: NWAonline

Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers will require overnight lane closures Thursday on New Hope Road, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews working on the I-49 overpass at New Hope will alternately close the inside and outside lanes of New Hope between South Pinnacle Hills Parkway and South 46th Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Benton County was issued at May 03 at 4:23AM CDT

