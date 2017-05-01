I-49 work to shut New Hope Road

Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers will require overnight lane closures Thursday on New Hope Road, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews working on the I-49 overpass at New Hope will alternately close the inside and outside lanes of New Hope between South Pinnacle Hills Parkway and South 46th Street from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

