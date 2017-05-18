I-49 lanes to close off, on for 6 days

Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers, Lowell and Springdale will require overnight lane closures for six days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews paving the main lanes northbound and southbound and removing barriers will require alternate closures of the inside and outside lanes in both directions between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and New Hope Road in Rogers through Saturday, weather permitting.

