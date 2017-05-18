I-49 lanes to close off, on for 6 days
Work on Interstate 49 in Rogers, Lowell and Springdale will require overnight lane closures for six days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews paving the main lanes northbound and southbound and removing barriers will require alternate closures of the inside and outside lanes in both directions between Wagon Wheel Road in Springdale and New Hope Road in Rogers through Saturday, weather permitting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|May 17
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|May 17
|guest
|2
|Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Pistol Pete
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC