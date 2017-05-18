Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at ...

Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at 11:03PM CDT expiring May 20 at...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Fox 23

ARC007-015-033-087-143-OKC001-021-135-201000- /O.NEW.KTSA.FF.W.0032.170520T0403Z-170520T1000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 1103 PM CDT FRI MAY 19 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas... Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Eastern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma... Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 500 AM CDT * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09) 9 hr Anonymous 71
News The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13) Wed guest 7
UFO in bentonville tonight Wed guest 2
News Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16) May 16 Pistol Pete 2
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) May 13 rick witcher 23
Tim summers and judge schrantz May 10 Loadedasdf 2
Angie and Craig Stevens May 2 I hate pillbillys 2
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at May 19 at 9:55PM CDT

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,921 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC