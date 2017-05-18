Flash Flood Warning issued May 19 at 11:03PM CDT expiring May 20 at...
ARC007-015-033-087-143-OKC001-021-135-201000- /O.NEW.KTSA.FF.W.0032.170520T0403Z-170520T1000Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 1103 PM CDT FRI MAY 19 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Madison County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Carroll County in northwestern Arkansas... Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Eastern Sequoyah County in east central Oklahoma... Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 500 AM CDT * At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Anonymous
|71
|The Duggars are 'trying' for a 20th baby (Oct '13)
|Wed
|guest
|7
|UFO in bentonville tonight
|Wed
|guest
|2
|Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16)
|May 16
|Pistol Pete
|2
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC