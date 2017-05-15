Fayetteville Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Rogers police have arrested a man linked to six incidents of indecent exposure or public sexual indecency in Benton and Washington counties, according to police documents. Zachary William Jones, 24, of Fayetteville was arrested Wednesday in connection with indecent exposure after three Payless employees in October said Jones exposed himself to them, according to a preliminary arrest report.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16)
|19 hr
|Pistol Pete
|2
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|May 14
|buy used boxes
|70
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
|Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|William maze
|2
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC