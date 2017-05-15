CARGILL ACQUIRES BIOBASED TECHNOLOGIES' POLYOLS PRODUCT LINE May 17, 2017 Source: Cargill news release Cargill has bolstered its biobased polyol product offerings by purchasing Rogers Arkansas-based BioBased Technologies' vegetable-based polyol product line, Agrol, and other assets. Cargill's Industrial Specialties business and BioBased Technologies are leaders in the development of soybean-based polyols that replace petroleum-based polyols enabling manufacturers to create more sustainable products for their consumers.

