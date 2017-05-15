Cargill Acquires BioBased Technologies' Polyols Product Line
CARGILL ACQUIRES BIOBASED TECHNOLOGIES' POLYOLS PRODUCT LINE May 17, 2017 Source: Cargill news release Cargill has bolstered its biobased polyol product offerings by purchasing Rogers Arkansas-based BioBased Technologies' vegetable-based polyol product line, Agrol, and other assets. Cargill's Industrial Specialties business and BioBased Technologies are leaders in the development of soybean-based polyols that replace petroleum-based polyols enabling manufacturers to create more sustainable products for their consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Springdale police release photo of officer on a... (Jun '16)
|6 hr
|Pistol Pete
|2
|Post Your walmart complaints here (Jun '09)
|Sun
|buy used boxes
|70
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|May 13
|rick witcher
|23
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|May 10
|Loadedasdf
|2
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
|Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|William maze
|2
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC