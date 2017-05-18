Boozman backs special counsel in Russia probe
U.S. Sen. John Boozman said Thursday that he supports the decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. While President Donald Trump has called the probe "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" Boozman said it's important to find out what Moscow was up to.
