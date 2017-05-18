Bentonville motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor near Rogers
Arkansas State Police say 38-year-old Shawn Leverich of Bentonville died in the crash near Rogers on Tuesday. A police report says Leverich was westbound on Pleasant Ridge, southwest of Highway 12E, when the motorcycle he was driving went off the roadway in a curve and crashed into the front of the tractor that was mowing alongside the roadway.
