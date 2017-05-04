9-1-1 Lines Down in Rogers 9 MIN
The Rogers Police Department Spokesperson says their 9-1-1 phone lines to the Rogers Police, Fire and EMS are down at this time. Keith Foster with Rogers Police says the 9-1-1 systen is designed to handle technical issues such as this, so if you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Angie and Craig Stevens
|May 2
|I hate pillbillys
|2
|Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11)
|Apr 29
|William maze
|2
|Why is it that the Duggers don't have any black... (Sep '09)
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|102
|Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale...
|Apr 24
|Bull Cuckman
|1
|AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands
|Apr 18
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16)
|Apr 16
|guest
|8
|Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|18
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC