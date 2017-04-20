Womack takes Trump's lumps again; thi...

Womack takes Trump's lumps again; this time in Bentonville

Thursday Apr 13 Read more: NWAonline

Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers was booed repeatedly Thursday while repeating a series of positions that won him his seat in Congress by large margins in every election since 2010. The crowd attending the Republican congressman's town hall filled the 342-seat auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville.

