Rogers leaders kick off millage campaign

Rogers leaders kick off millage campaign

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: NWAonline

School District and city officials on Thursday cited a history of strong fiscal management and projections of significant enrollment growth as reasons to support the district's upcoming millage request. They gathered in front of the district's Administration Building for a news conference about the proposed 3.5-mill tax increase, which will be presented to voters May 9. "I want to reiterate to the public this millage will be a positive way to keep our schools safe and to respond to the ever-increasing need to accommodate our growth," said Kristen Cobbs, School Board president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Wed Musikologist 18
Jake Bryant from Texas Apr 9 Looker 17
Tim summers and judge schrantz Apr 4 Radha 1
Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers Apr 3 Radha 1
Judges swinging in bentonville Apr 3 Radha 1
Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14) Apr 3 Radha 22
Dell chidderster and and tony. V Apr 3 Radha 1
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC