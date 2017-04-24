Rogers I-49 work set to close lanes

Rogers I-49 work set to close lanes

Construction on Interstate 49 will require overnight lane closures on West New Hope Road in Rogers for two days beginning today, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. Crews working on the I-49 overpass at New Hope will require the alternating closure of the inside and outside lanes in both directions between South Pinnacle Hills Parkway and South Promenade Boulevard from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both days, weather permitting.

