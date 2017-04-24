Publication ranks Haas Hall 60th best...

Publication ranks Haas Hall 60th best high school in nation

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: NWAonline

NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANDY SHUPE Students, faculty and community members applaud Sept. 22, 2015, as Martin Schoppmeyer Jr., superintendent and founder of Haas Hall Academy, speaks during a dedication ceremony for the school's Starr Scholar Center in Fayetteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Springdale Developer Fadil Bayyari Eyes Retirement (Jul '11) 6 hr William maze 2
Why is it that the Duggers don't have any black... (Sep '09) Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 102
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Angie and Craig Stevens Apr 20 You cant hide 1
News AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands Apr 18 @Real Kelly 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Apr 16 guest 8
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 18
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at April 30 at 2:57AM CDT

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,796 • Total comments across all topics: 280,662,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC