Pea Ridge School District To Ask Voters For A Millage Increase
The Pea Ridge School District is asking voters to up their property tax rate to some of the highest in Northwest Arkansas. The school board recently approved a measure to send the question to voters during a special election on Tuesday, May 9. Superintendent Rick Neal said the district is anticipating growth which he said the district must get ahead of by expanding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands
|Tue
|@Real Kelly
|1
|Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16)
|Apr 16
|guest
|8
|Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|18
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Apr 9
|Looker
|17
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|Apr 4
|Radha
|1
|Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Judges swinging in bentonville
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC