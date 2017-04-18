Pea Ridge School District To Ask Vote...

Pea Ridge School District To Ask Voters For A Millage Increase

The Pea Ridge School District is asking voters to up their property tax rate to some of the highest in Northwest Arkansas. The school board recently approved a measure to send the question to voters during a special election on Tuesday, May 9. Superintendent Rick Neal said the district is anticipating growth which he said the district must get ahead of by expanding.

