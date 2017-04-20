Oklahoma Couple Accused Of Breaking Into Vehicles Parked At Trailheads
An Oklahoma couple was arrested on Monday for allegedly breaking into several vehicles parked at trailheads around Northwest Arkansas. Andrew Phillip Ramalho, 39, and Lacie Jo Wiseley, 33, both of Stillwell, Oklahoma, were arrested after police stopped them and found several purses and a list of trailheads around Arkansas and Oklahoma inside their vehicle, according to a press release.
