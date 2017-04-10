Last day to register to vote in Benton County special election
The election will take place on May 9th and residents will be voting on millage increases for Bentonville, Pea Ridge, and Rogers. Bentonville plans to build two new elementary schools, one middle school, and a junior high school with the additional funds.
