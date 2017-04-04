Interstate 49 Construction Requires O...

Interstate 49 Construction Requires Overnight Lane Closures In Benton County.

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Construction on Interstate 49 in Bentonville and Rogers will require overnight lane closures this week, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department officials. Crews will be paving along the outside lanes of northbound and southbound I-49..

