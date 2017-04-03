House rejects bill to establish education savings accounts
Rep. Jim Dotson pauses Friday on the House floor as he makes closing remarks for his bill to create an education savings account pilot program. The bill failed to pass in the House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|8 hr
|Looker
|17
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|Apr 4
|Radha
|1
|Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Judges swinging in bentonville
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Apr 3
|Radha
|22
|Dell chidderster and and tony. V
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Ramsaroop Persaud
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC