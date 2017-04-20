Hazmat Crews Respond To Chemical Spill At Rogers Plant, Building Evacuated, One Taken To Hospital
Crews are on the scene following a hazardous material spill at Pepper Source, Ltd. in Rogers on Old Wire Road Thursday morning . The incident happened just after 1 a.m. after two hazardous chemicals mixed together, according to Robert McGowen, Benton County Administrator of Public Safety.
