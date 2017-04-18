Group holds rally to promote proposed...

Group holds rally to promote proposed tax hike in Rogers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

WEBVTT A LOCAL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENSAYS IT'S BEEN 14 YEARS SINCE A MILLAGE ELECTION -- AND THE GROWING DISTRICT NEEDSNEW SCHOOLS.THE ROGERS SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ASKING FOR A 3 AND A HALF MIL INCREASE -THAT'S ABOUT AN EXTRA 70- TAX DOLLARS A YEAR ON A 100-THOUSANDDOLLAR HOME.THE DISTRICT WOULD BUILD TWO NEWELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, PROVIDE FOR TECHNOLOGYSECURITY AND OPERATIONS IMPROVEMENTS: "we hope people will take the time to educate themselves andlearn about the issue, and then be a part of the democratic process and go out and vote. "TONIGHT'S FORUM WAS THE FIRST OFTHREE PUBLIC MEETINGS ..

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands Tue @Real Kelly 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Apr 16 guest 8
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 18
Jake Bryant from Texas Apr 9 Looker 17
Tim summers and judge schrantz Apr 4 Radha 1
Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers Apr 3 Radha 1
Judges swinging in bentonville Apr 3 Radha 1
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Benton County was issued at April 20 at 3:25AM CDT

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,432,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC