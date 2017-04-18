Group holds rally to promote proposed tax hike in Rogers
WEBVTT A LOCAL SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENSAYS IT'S BEEN 14 YEARS SINCE A MILLAGE ELECTION -- AND THE GROWING DISTRICT NEEDSNEW SCHOOLS.THE ROGERS SCHOOL DISTRICT IS ASKING FOR A 3 AND A HALF MIL INCREASE -THAT'S ABOUT AN EXTRA 70- TAX DOLLARS A YEAR ON A 100-THOUSANDDOLLAR HOME.THE DISTRICT WOULD BUILD TWO NEWELEMENTARY SCHOOLS, PROVIDE FOR TECHNOLOGYSECURITY AND OPERATIONS IMPROVEMENTS: "we hope people will take the time to educate themselves andlearn about the issue, and then be a part of the democratic process and go out and vote. "TONIGHT'S FORUM WAS THE FIRST OFTHREE PUBLIC MEETINGS ..
