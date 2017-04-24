Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:38AM CDT expiring April 29...

ARC007-143-OKC001-021-041-291930- /O.NEW.KTSA.FF.W.0008.170429T1338Z-170429T1930Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 838 AM CDT SAT APR 29 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 230 PM CDT * At 837 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen.

