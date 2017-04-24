Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 a...

Flash Flood Warning issued April 29 at 8:38AM CDT expiring April 29...

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Fox 23

ARC007-143-OKC001-021-041-291930- /O.NEW.KTSA.FF.W.0008.170429T1338Z-170429T1930Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Flash Flood Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 838 AM CDT SAT APR 29 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northeastern Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until 230 PM CDT * At 837 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. 2 to 4 inches of rain have fallen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why is it that the Duggers don't have any black... (Sep '09) Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 102
News Clothing brand Rue21 closing Rogers, Springdale... Apr 24 Bull Cuckman 1
Angie and Craig Stevens Apr 20 You cant hide 1
News AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands Apr 18 @Real Kelly 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Apr 16 guest 8
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 18
News Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07) Feb '17 Mr Escobar 12
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Warning for Benton County was issued at April 29 at 8:38AM CDT

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,344

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC