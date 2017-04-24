Executions on hold, but what did they do to earn a death sentence?
All executions have been put on hold in the state of Arkansas after a judge issued a restraining order on a key lethal injection drug. The state had earlier planned to execute eight inmates over 11 days beginning April 17, before Arkansas' supply of the drug runs out at the end of the month.
