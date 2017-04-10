Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of Eco3d

The transaction was completed on April 14, 2017. Proceeds from the sale consist of $1.9 million cash, 560,000 shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc.'s common stock, returned to the company by the buyer's principals at $4.74 per share, the closing share price on the date of the transaction closing, and the assumption of liabilities, including $200,000 payable to Ecoark Holdings within four months.

