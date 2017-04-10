Ecoark Holdings, Inc. Completes Sale of Eco3d
The transaction was completed on April 14, 2017. Proceeds from the sale consist of $1.9 million cash, 560,000 shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc.'s common stock, returned to the company by the buyer's principals at $4.74 per share, the closing share price on the date of the transaction closing, and the assumption of liabilities, including $200,000 payable to Ecoark Holdings within four months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16)
|18 hr
|guest
|8
|Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|18
|Jake Bryant from Texas
|Apr 9
|Looker
|17
|Tim summers and judge schrantz
|Apr 4
|Radha
|1
|Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Judges swinging in bentonville
|Apr 3
|Radha
|1
|Judge John R. Scott - Very Bad Judge (Oct '14)
|Apr 3
|Radha
|22
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC