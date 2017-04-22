Bentonville Native, Greg Bohannan, Shares Fishing Tips And Signs Autographs
When it comes to fishing, how do you predict unpredictable Beaver Lake? What type of tournament will heavy rains and spawning bass produce for this year's Fishing League Worldwide Tournament on Beaver Lake? Just a few of the questions that Old Spice professional angler, and Bentonville native, Greg Bohannan answered while signing autographs, taking photos, and even passing out Old Spice samples while at the Walmart Supercenter in Rogers on Saturday . His goal during FLW tournament stops is to motivate youths to enjoy the outdoors.
