Beaver weekend weigh-ins moved
FLW announced today that Saturday's and Sunday's weigh-ins for the Tour event at Beaver Lake will take place lakeside at Prairie Creek Park Marina. They were originally scheduled to be held at the Walmart in Rogers, Ark., but were relocated due to the forecast for inclement weather.
