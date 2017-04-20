Arkansas man held in shooting, standoff

Arkansas man held in shooting, standoff

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 16 Read more: NWAonline

A Lowell man is accused of shooting two people and barricading himself into an apartment for a four-hour standoff with police early Friday, authorities said. Police were called at 1 a.m. with a report of shots fired during a disturbance at Fairways at Lost Springs, off Dixieland Road, Little Flock Police Chief Jesse Martinez said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rogers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AR restaurant focused on fighting hunger expands 5 hr @Real Kelly 1
Bambudda Buffet 2701 W Walnut (May '16) Sun guest 8
Rogers Music Selection (Aug '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 18
Jake Bryant from Texas Apr 9 Looker 17
Tim summers and judge schrantz Apr 4 Radha 1
Judge schrantz shae and Tim and Peggy summers Apr 3 Radha 1
Judges swinging in bentonville Apr 3 Radha 1
See all Rogers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rogers Forum Now

Rogers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rogers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Rogers, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC