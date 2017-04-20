Arkansas man held in shooting, standoff
A Lowell man is accused of shooting two people and barricading himself into an apartment for a four-hour standoff with police early Friday, authorities said. Police were called at 1 a.m. with a report of shots fired during a disturbance at Fairways at Lost Springs, off Dixieland Road, Little Flock Police Chief Jesse Martinez said.
