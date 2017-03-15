Sheriff: Rogers Man Pawns Grandpa's Guns, Steals Checks To Buy Drugs
A Rogers man is facing several felony theft charges after he allegedly pawned guns that he had stolen from his grandfather. The man called the Benton County Sheriff's Department on Feb. 19 and said that his grandson, Shane Williams, had stolen 16 of his guns and several checks, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
