Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 6 at 10:53PM CST expiring...
ARC007-143-OKC001-021-041-097-145-070600- /O.NEW.KTSA.SV.W.0020.170307T0453Z-170307T0600Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 1053 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... East central Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma... Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until midnight CST * At 1053 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of South West City to 4 miles west of Wagoner, moving east at 65 mph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox 23.
Add your comments below
Rogers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Affordable
|14 hr
|JeanM
|1
|Tom Cotton's Perfect Response to Town Hall Atte...
|Feb 27
|Retribution
|2
|Ark. man gets 6-year prison term for library theft (Aug '09)
|Feb 23
|c_bones
|16
|Who wants a Costco in Northwest Arkansas? (Sep '12)
|Feb 21
|Lavey
|46
|Local resaurants that pay cash?
|Feb 19
|Loaded
|2
|Review: TRI-City Granite (May '13)
|Feb 16
|Gary McClaskey
|10
|Immigration Officers Raid Six Arkansas Restaurants (Dec '07)
|Feb 16
|Mr Escobar
|12
Find what you want!
Search Rogers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC