Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued March 6 at 10:53PM CST expiring...

ARC007-143-OKC001-021-041-097-145-070600- /O.NEW.KTSA.SV.W.0020.170307T0453Z-170307T0600Z/ BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Tulsa OK 1053 PM CST MON MAR 6 2017 The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Benton County in northwestern Arkansas... Northwestern Washington County in northwestern Arkansas... Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma... Southeastern Mayes County in northeastern Oklahoma... Northern Adair County in northeastern Oklahoma... East central Wagoner County in northeastern Oklahoma... Cherokee County in east central Oklahoma... * Until midnight CST * At 1053 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles northwest of South West City to 4 miles west of Wagoner, moving east at 65 mph.

