Senators reject Medicaid chiropractic services bill
A bill that would allow Medicaid recipients to seek chiropractic services without a physician referral failed Thursday in the Senate after opponents complained that it would add to the costs of the government-run health insurance program for the poor. Sen. Cecile Bledsoe, R-Rogers, chairman of the Senate Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, also complained that the bill was "signed" out of the committee without a vote and without her knowledge.
