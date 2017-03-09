Rogers Couple Facing Charges After Found With Stolen Vehicles
A Rogers couple is facing theft charges after police said they were found with a stolen car and motorcycle on Tuesday . David Clark, 35, and Serina Clark, 32, were both arrested on outstanding warrants on Tuesday, and are facing additional charges of felony theft by receiving, according to their probable cause statements.
