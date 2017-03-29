Rogers Appoints New Alderman For Ward 4

Wednesday Mar 29

Hayes, 65, is a 1970 graduate of Rogers High School and previously served on the City Council from 1998 to 2010. "I'm overwhelmed by the support of the City Council in unanimously recommending me to the council," Hayes said Wednesday .

